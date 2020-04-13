89bio (ETNB) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.2% and a 32.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 89bio with a $44.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.26 and a one-year low of $14.01. Currently, 89bio has an average volume of 52.5K.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.