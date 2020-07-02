89bio (ETNB) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.9% and a 41.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

89bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

Based on 89bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.44 million.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.