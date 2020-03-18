89bio (ETNB) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB) on March 13 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.10, close to its 52-week low of $14.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 89bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a one-year high of $47.25 and a one-year low of $14.21. Currently, 89bio has an average volume of 61.99K.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.