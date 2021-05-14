89bio (ETNB) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 12, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.37, close to its 52-week low of $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 89bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.67, implying a 180.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

89bio’s market cap is currently $469M and has a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.