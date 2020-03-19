89bio (ETNB) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.35, close to its 52-week low of $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.6% and a 27.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 89bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00, representing an 114.2% upside. In a report issued on March 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.25 and a one-year low of $14.00. Currently, 89bio has an average volume of 61.6K.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.