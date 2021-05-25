4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

In a report released yesterday, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.46, close to its 52-week low of $25.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Finch Therapeutics Group, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics with a $56.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.11 and a one-year low of $25.29. Currently, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average volume of 154.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FDMT in relation to earlier this year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a development stage precision gene therapy company. It engages in developing a broad pipeline of transformative gene therapy product candidates designed to treat patients suffering from lysosomal storage diseases, lung diseases, muscular dystrophies, and ophthalmic diseases. The AAV vectors are designed to provide targeted delivery by routine clinical routes, efficient transduction, reduced immunogenicity and resistance to pre-existing antibodies which enable to develop gene therapies.