3M Company (MMM) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report issued on March 20, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on 3M Company (MMM), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.89, close to its 52-week low of $122.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3M Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.80.

Based on 3M Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.11 billion and net profit of $969 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.95 billion and had a net profit of $1.35 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMM in relation to earlier this year.

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer.