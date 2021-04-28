3M Company (MMM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company (MMM) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.65, close to its 52-week high of $203.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for 3M Company with a $195.00 average price target, implying a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $203.16 and a one-year low of $131.12. Currently, 3M Company has an average volume of 2.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMM in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1902, Minnesota-based 3M Company manufactures and sells industrial, safety and consumer products worldwide. It operates through multiple business segments including, Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The company offers its products directly to users and through various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers.