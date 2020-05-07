3D Systems (DDD) Receives a Sell from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR maintained a Sell rating on 3D Systems (DDD), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

3D Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.67.

Based on 3D Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $165 million and GAAP net loss of $4.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $181 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDD in relation to earlier this year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three dimensional printing solutions. It includes three dimensional printers, materials, software, on demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.