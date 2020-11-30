3D Systems (DDD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on 3D Systems (DDD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 67.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

3D Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Based on 3D Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $135 million and GAAP net loss of $72.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DDD in relation to earlier this year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three dimensional printing solutions. It includes three dimensional printers, materials, software, on demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.