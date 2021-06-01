3D Systems (DDD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on 3D Systems (DDD). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 66.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3D Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $25.00.

3D Systems’ market cap is currently $3.68B and has a P/E ratio of -40.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDD in relation to earlier this year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three dimensional printing solutions. It includes three dimensional printers, materials, software, on demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.