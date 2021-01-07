3D Systems (DDD) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on 3D Systems (DDD). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

3D Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $14.00 price target.

3D Systems’ market cap is currently $1.3B and has a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.13.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three dimensional printing solutions. It includes three dimensional printers, materials, software, on demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.