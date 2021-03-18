36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 91.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and Ehang Holdings.

36Kr Holdings Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.50 and a one-year low of $2.29. Currently, 36Kr Holdings Inc has an average volume of 589.6K.

36Kr Holdings, Inc. operates as an online media publisher offering new economy focused content. The firm offers business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services. The company was founded by Chengcheng Liu on December 3, 2018 is headquartered in Beijing, China.