2U (TWOU) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on 2U (TWOU) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

2U has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $74.25 and a one-year low of $11.37. Currently, 2U has an average volume of 1.21M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.