2U (TWOU) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on 2U (TWOU). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.79, close to its 52-week low of $11.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 72.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 2U with a $30.33 average price target, implying a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.25 and a one-year low of $11.37. Currently, 2U has an average volume of 1.35M.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.