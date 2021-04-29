2U (TWOU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barrington and Needham gave 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on 2U today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 78.1% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 2U with a $58.86 average price target, implying a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

2U’s market cap is currently $3.18B and has a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TWOU in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Chernis, the COO of TWOU bought 25,000 shares for a total of $143,750.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.