2U (TWOU) Initiated with a Buy at Barrington

2U (TWOU) received a Buy rating and a $55.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 2U with a $48.33 average price target.

Based on 2U’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $183 million and GAAP net loss of $66.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.97 million.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.