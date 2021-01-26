2U (TWOU) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained a Hold rating on 2U (TWOU) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.71, close to its 52-week high of $49.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is ranked #1156 out of 7257 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 2U is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a one-year high of $49.46 and a one-year low of $11.51. Currently, 2U has an average volume of 1.24M.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.