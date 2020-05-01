2U (TWOU) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on 2U (TWOU) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 2U is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.20, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on 2U’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $163 million and GAAP net loss of $44.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a net profit of $4.83 million.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

