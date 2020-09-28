1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Nicholas Cucharale maintained a Buy rating on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Esquire Financial Holdings, and Heartland Financial USA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj]’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.95 million and net profit of $3.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.6 million and had a net profit of $3.37 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.