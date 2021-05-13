1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Receives a Hold from BTIG

Howard Kim- May 13, 2021, 4:26 AM EDT

BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Hold rating on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 34.1% success rate. Larsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Well, Accolade, and Inovalon.

1Life Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.50.

Based on 1Life Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $122 million and GAAP net loss of $8.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.43 million.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare membership services. It offers walk-in immunizations and lab services, behavioral health, women’s health, men’s health, LGBTQ+ care, pediatrics, sports medicine, lifestyle, and wellbeing programs. The company was founded by Thomas H. Lee in July 25, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

