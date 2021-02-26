1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Deutsche Bank gave 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

1Life Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.71, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

1Life Healthcare’s market cap is currently $6.46B and has a P/E ratio of -61.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONEM in relation to earlier this year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare membership services. It offers walk-in immunizations and lab services, behavioral health, women’s health, men’s health, LGBTQ+ care, pediatrics, sports medicine, lifestyle, and wellbeing programs. The company was founded by Thomas H. Lee in July 25, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.