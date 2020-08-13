1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jamie Stockton from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 43.8% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

1Life Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.71.

The company has a one-year high of $44.87 and a one-year low of $15.00. Currently, 1Life Healthcare has an average volume of 1.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ONEM in relation to earlier this year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare membership services. It offers walk-in immunizations and lab services, behavioral health, women’s health, men’s health, LGBTQ+ care, pediatrics, sports medicine, lifestyle, and wellbeing programs. The company was founded by Thomas H. Lee in July 25, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.