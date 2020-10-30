1-800 Flowers (FLWS) Gets a Hold Rating from D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Hold rating on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Helen Of Troy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 1-800 Flowers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

1-800 Flowers’ market cap is currently $1.38B and has a P/E ratio of 28.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLWS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Christopher Mccann, the CEO & President of FLWS sold 45,574 shares for a total of $1,320,632.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment comprises the operations of the company’s flagship brand 1-800-Flowers.com, Celebrations and FineStationery.com. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment consists the operations of Fannie May Confections Brands, Cheryl’s, The Popcorn Factory, Stockyards.com, DesignPac and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet, BloomNet Technologies, BloomNet Products and Napco. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.