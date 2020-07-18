Q2 Semiconductor Preview: What to Expect

About the Author

Originally from Pittsburgh, Ben Rosen is a student at the University of Michigan -- Ross School of Business pursuing his degree in Finance and Management. Ben came to intern for Smarter Analyst after his freshman year where he developed a strong passion for financial markets and confirmed his interest in pursuing a finance-related career. Ben is involved in a number of different organizations, including BBA Finance Club, Michigan Real Estate Club, Enactus, and the Michigan Investment Group, where he serves as sector head for the technology, media, telecommunications desk. In his free time, Ben enjoys playing sports, travelling with friends, and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.