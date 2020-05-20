Debenture Conversion Isn’t Enough to Offset Cash Struggles, Says Hexo Bear

It has been a tough year for the Canadian cannabis industry. Not long ago, the industry was the darling of Wall Street, but it has encountered multiple growing pains. Hampered by regulatory issues as well as difficult supply and demand dynamics, valuations have tumbled as companies failed to deliver on promises and turn a profit.

This is exemplified by Hexo (HEXO). Following share price depreciation of 64% in 2019, 2020 hasn’t been much better, with the stock down by 69% year-to-date.

Recently, Hexo disclosed it planned to raise much needed cash through an equity sale. The company plans to convert C$30 million principal of its C$70 million debenture into shares/warrants, offered at a 20% discount to the trading price – C$0.80 per unit (at the time of the offer) – with an exercise price of C$1 for a period of three years. Originally issued in October 2019, the debentures are set to be paid by December 2022, and all in all, indicate total dilution, including warrants, of 12%.