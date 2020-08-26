RBC: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 80%

Breaking record after record, the stock market is on a roll. Hovering at all-time highs, the steady decline of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and vaccine hopes have kept the S&P 500’s remarkable rally alive. That said, these movements have spurred unprecedented disparities in sentiment, with some market watchers overwhelmingly bullish while others are unwaveringly bearish.

So, how are investors supposed to decide which side to take? The Wall Street pros can lend a hand here. Analysts offer up extensive experience as well as cover stocks you might not otherwise hear of. Seeking out some of the best in the business, we turned to the analysts at RBC Capital, which nabs the third spot on TipRanks’ list of Top Performing Research Firms.

The pros from RBC are bullish on two stocks in particular, noting that each could gain at least 80% in the next year. After running the names through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the broader analyst community is also in favor of them, as both sport “Strong Buy” consensus ratings.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)

Bringing cutting-edge technology to the table, Xeris Pharmaceuticals addresses the issues that arise from water-based delivery systems. With a $3.88 share price, RBC believes XERS’ price tag could present investors with an attractive entry point.

Representing the firm, analyst Randall Stanicky tells clients that company’s glucagon injection Gvoke roughly doubled its market share from Q1 to Q2, and the Gvoke HypoPen (autoinjector), which was launched in July, has “accelerated that growth.” Digging a little deeper, he conducted a survey of 32 physicians to gauge glucagon prescribing patterns and competitive dynamics, and was impressed with the results.

According to Stanicky, there are two primary growth levers for Gvoke. “The first is market share capture from legacy glucagon rescue kits, which held 78% TR x share in Q2. In one year’s time, physicians expect Gvoke to comprise 46% of their total glucagon TRx (higher than Eli Lilly’s BAQSIMI, but likely some survey bias), with particular enthusiasm among primary care physicians (PCPs),” he explained. To this end, the analyst expects the product to control 20% of the glucagon market in 2021.

As for the second, Stanicky highlights the fact that the overall glucagon market is expanding. “Per our survey, only 67% of Type 1 diabetics and 47% of Type 2 diabetics who should ‘ideally’ be prescribed glucagon actually receive it. This disconnect likely explains why 72% of physicians expect overall glucagon TRx to increase by more than 20% over the next 12 months (our model implies a 26% increase in 2021),” he commented.

Wrapping it all up, Stanicky stated, “Overall, our survey suggests that Gvoke has plenty of room to run, with multiple tailwinds that should sustain growth in 2H2020 and beyond. We continue to like the set-up here on our expectation of continued robust uptake.”

To this end, Stanicky rates XERS an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $14 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of 263% could be in the cards. (To watch Stanicky’s track record, click here)

Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 5, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: XERS is a Strong Buy. Given the $11.60 average price target, shares could skyrocket 201% in the next year. (See XERS stock analysis on TipRanks)

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Developing innovative targeted agents, Aptose Biosciences wants to meet the needs of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and other hematologic malignancies. As it boasts several promising programs progressing through development and a solid cash position, RBC thinks that now is the time to go in on this name.

Firm analyst Gregory Renza calls APTO’s clinical advancement of CG-806, its oral reversible kinase inhibitor, “thoughtful,” with it continuing to take steps forward in the development process. Based on a recent update, the dose escalation for CG-806’s Phase 1 B-cell trial has made substantial progress. The intermediate 600mg BID dose has been completed and cleared for safety, with the candidate showing “BTK inhibition and lymphocytosis induction in these CLL patients as well as a clean and well-tolerated profile.”

Now, APTO will perform the screening and dosing of the next 750mg BID cohort, which could pave the way for a more detailed update that includes efficacy data at the end of the year. This was confirmed as a company event around virtual ASH2020 in December. Renza also believes this could be a “set-up for potential response data – which will be critical to assessing the profile and ultimate clinical competitiveness of CG-806.”

It should be noted that the FDA recently agreed to allow for an AML Phase 1a/b study and possibly a therapeutically active 450mg starting dose, which puts CG-806 on “an accelerated path for dose escalation, activating the likelihood of response in this advanced population,” in Renza’s opinion. Dosing is slated for Q3, with a potentially “rapid path for data intact and aligning to year-end.”

To sum it all up, Renza explained, “With a newly bolstered cash position, cohort advancement in CLL, and a newly opened opportunity in AML – all underscored by a palpable company confidence in strategy and execution – we continue to see high opportunity in CG-806 and the set-up both into the second half and beyond helped by a meaningful set of program catalysts.”

Given everything APTO has going for it, Renza rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $9 price target. This suggests that shares could climb 87% higher in the next year. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here)

All in all, other analysts echo Renza’s sentiment. 7 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $10.57, the upside potential comes in at 109%. (See APTO stock analysis on TipRanks)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

This article was originally posted on TipRanks.